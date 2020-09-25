September 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: testing begins in Achna after football team infected

By Evie Andreou00
ÄÅÉÃÌÁÔÏËÇØÉÅÓ ÃÉÁ ÊÏÑÙÍÏÚÏ ÓÔÇ ËÁÑÍÁÊÁ
Photo: CNA

The health ministry on Friday announced coronavirus tests for the residents of Achna community and people working and residing at care homes.

According to the ministry, following a cabinet decision, a series of testing programmes will be carried out.

Five hundred Achna residents will be tested in cooperation with the president of the community council, the ministry said. The testing follows the recent detection of a number of coronavirus cases among players and staff members within the football club of Ethnikos Achnas.

A mobile unit will also be carrying out 1,777 tests on people working and residing at old people’s homes and other care homes.

The testing started on Friday.



Related posts

Banks ‘unlikely to extend moratorium’ on loan repayments

George Psyllides

Bases make a number of arrests over invalid Covid tests

Evie Andreou

Collapsed bastion wall restored, bicommunal technical committee says

Evie Andreou

Heavy rains prompt highway drivers to pull over (with video)

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: ‘overworked’ staff at Famagusta hospital stage protest

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: Omonia player tests positive upon return from Greece

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign