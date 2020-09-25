September 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Podcast

News podcast: EU Commission President delivers her State of the Union address

By Rosie Charalambous01
Leyen

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail, brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in local and international – in audio form.
Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week

  • The British Council celebrates its 80th anniversary in Cyprus
  • We take Nicosia’s Mayor to task about the untimely pollarding of trees
  • The EU Commission President delivers her State of the Union address
  • The Cyprus Forum next weekend aims to influence policy makers on reform

Also available HERE



Related posts

Woman critical after being hit by car

Jean Christou

Elderly man critical after traffic collision

Staff Reporter

Man arrested for child porn

Staff Reporter

Ankara acting like a regional bully, says president

Staff Reporter

Pupils to abstain from class to protest lack of planning

Staff Reporter

Covid-19 tests for Achna residents

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign