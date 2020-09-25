September 25, 2020

Fire damages Limassol café

A fire damaged the exterior of a Limassol café early on Friday.

The fire service was notified of the fire in the Ayios Ioannis area at 1.04am and responded with two fire trucks.

Before it was brought under control half an hour later the fire damaged the plastic shutters of the premises and equipment outside the building.

The smoke damaged the paint of the entire café.

Before the arrival of the firefighters a neighbour tried to extinguish the fire with a garden hose.

Preliminary investigations indicate the fire started in two places.

 



