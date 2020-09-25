September 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Firefighters battled blaze near Kouris dam into the night

By Peter Michael00

A fire was burning out of control near Kouris dam outside Limassol on Friday evening, fire services spokesman Andreas Kettis said.

The fire broke out at approximately 7:20pm northeast of the dam, necessitating the intervention of five fire trucks, according to Kettis.

It is burning wild brush and is in a difficult to reach area.



