September 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Europe World

Four people injured in knife attack in Paris

By Reuters News Service00
Opening Of January 2015 Paris Attacks Trial In Paris
The front page of French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Friday that four people were injured, including two seriously, in a knife attack that took place near the former office of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo.

Police were searching for two suspects and a security cordon was set up around the office, a police source also said.

More later



Related posts

UK’s Tesco blocks bulk-buying of toilet roll and flour

Reuters News Service

Over 80% of Britons not heeding COVID-19 self-isolation rules

Reuters News Service

Britain’s Princess Eugenie is pregnant, Buckingham Palace says

Reuters News Service

Moscow mayor urges more home-working as Russia’s new COVID cases hit 3-month high

Reuters News Service

UK police officer shot dead at custody centre in south London

Reuters News Service

Guns versus dogs: Swiss decide Sunday on law to ease curbs on wolf shooting

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign