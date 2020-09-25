September 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus featured

Heavy rains prompt highway drivers to pull over (with video)

By Evie Andreou076
Thumbnail Image1

Areas in the Nicosia district towards Larnaca saw extremely heavy rain on Friday early afternoon.

A resident of Ayia Varvara who was driving when the rain started told the Cyprus Mail the rain was so heavy, she could barely see through the windshield.

Another driver said she experienced the same near Lymbia, while on the motorway on her way to Larnaca. She said it was a scary experience.

“It was a cataclysm, all the cars had to stop on the side of the road,” she said.

On arrival to Larnaca however, she said “it was sunshine and blue skies.”

The met office had warned of local rain on Friday mainly in the mountainous areas, inland, on the northeast and on the east coast without ruling out hail.

Rain is also expected on Saturday afternoon but mainly in the mountain areas.

The temperature on Saturday is expected to be at around 34C inland, around 31C on the south and east coasts, around 29C on the rest of the coastal areas and around 25C in the higher mountainous areas.

On Sunday temperatures are expected rise slightly and will continue to rise on Monday.

(Video) Rain in Ayia Varvara



