September 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Paws/animal welfare

Help sponsor Riggs | 2nd Chance Dogs

By CM Guest Columnist00
120101407 2755469294722887 4297501135623202060 O

Riggs was roaming in the streets and was picked up by the men working at the municipality. He was taken to the municipality awful pound when his rescuer found out about him and decided to rescue him and take him under her foster care. 2nd chance center stepped in and Riggs was taken to the center once there was available space for him.

Riggs however needs sponsorship. It is almost end info the month and no one has sponsored him yet.
Help him raise his monthly sponsorship.
Find out more here: http://ow.ly/aDve30rbjTo


Related posts

LOST

CM Guest Columnist

FOUND

CM Guest Columnist

Good dog waits with stuck baby deer until he’s free

CM Guest Columnist

Man gives up everything he owns to save stray dogs

CM Guest Columnist

Meet Dutchy | 2nd Chance Dogs

CM Guest Columnist

10 most illegal dog breeds in the world

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign