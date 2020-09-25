September 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Basketball Sport

Keravnos qualify for basketball Champions League for first time

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Keravnos1
It is the first time a Cypriot team has qualified for the competition

Nicosia-based basketball team Kervanos will play for the first time in their history in the regular season of the basketball Champions League, a European competition for clubs launched and managed by Fiba, second only to the Euroleague.

It is the first time a Cypriot team has qualified for the competition.

The historic result for Keravnos came after they beat Dutch team Donar Groningen 60-57 on Thursday in the qualifying final in Nicosia.

Keravnos had the final word in a dramatic finale of a tight clash. The Cypriot team were in the lead for most of the night but in a game where neither side ever gained a lead larger than seven points, it was almost unavoidable the game would go down to the wire.

Keravnos were leading 58-57 with just 14 seconds left to play when Andre Williamson split two free-throws to make it a two-point game.

Donar tried to go for a three-point shot that would tie the scores, but Jarred Ogungbemi-Jackson’s effort didn’t drop in.

Jesse Hunt got the rebound and drew a foul, sealing Keravnos’ win from the free-throw line.

Brandon Rozzell led the way for the winners with 18 points and four rebounds.

Keravnos will play in Champions League Group B, where they will face ERA Nymburk, JDA Dijon and Tofas Bursa.



Related posts

Tottenham forced to move goalposts ahead of Shkendija victory

Reuters News Service

Bayern complete quadruple with Super Cup win over Sevilla

Reuters News Service

Rangers, Celtic and Tottenham make Europa League progress

Press Association

Wins for Liverpool and City in League Cup

Press Association

Silva the unlikely hero as Apoel go through in penalty shoot out

Iacovos Constantinou

Spirited Anorthosis knocked out of Europa League by FC Basel

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign