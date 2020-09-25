September 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Nearly 600 checks for virus violations

By Staff Reporter0102
Police Car 08 1

Police carried out 592 on-the-spot checks on premises and individuals who violated coronavirus measures in 24 hours from Thursday until Friday.

Nine individuals and six establishments were booked.

Most of the inspections were done in the Famagusta area, 156, followed by Limassol with 148.

In Paphos 108 checks were conducted, in Nicosia 69, in Larnaca 57 and in the Morphou district 54.



Staff Reporter

Related posts

No shortage of pharmacists, EU stats show

Annette Chrysostomou

Fire damages Limassol café

Annette Chrysostomou

Akamas group questions coastal protection delays

Annette Chrysostomou

News podcast: EU Commission President delivers her State of the Union address

Rosie Charalambous

Woman critical after being hit by car

Jean Christou

Elderly man critical after traffic collision

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign