September 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Football

Omonia player tests positive upon return from Greece

By Jonathan Shkurko00
File photo

An Omonia Nicosia player who featured during the game against Olympiacos in Greece on Wednesday, has tested positive for coronavirus upon the team’s return, reports said on Friday.

The entire team was tested in line with the health ministry’s protocol regarding arrivals from Greece, which is currently in category B.

According to reports, the player had taken part in the game.

Omonia will activate the health protocol in place regarding cases of Covid-19 within football teams in Cyprus and the player will be in isolation for 14 days.



Related posts

Pupils skip classes in protest

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Health ministry, CFA announce checks, screenings across divisions

Jonathan Shkurko

Cyprus 18th in EU in interest for fake designer gear

Annette Chrysostomou

Rialto Theatre entertains throughout October

Eleni Philippou

No shortage of pharmacists, EU stats show

Annette Chrysostomou

Fire damages Limassol café

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign