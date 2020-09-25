September 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Pupils skip classes in protest

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Pupils of the regional primary school of Agros abstained from classes on Friday, as a way to demand an additional teacher, as parents warned they would be stepping up measures if their demands were not met.

The pupils gathered outside their school in the morning holding placards saying “Support the countryside and our children with actions, not with words” “Equal opportunities, equal rights, equal treatment,” and “We are not children of a lesser God.”

According to the parents’ association, the school is one teacher short, forcing children of the fifth and sixth grade to be in the same room.

They stressed that, given this situation, it is impossible to implement health protocols for social distancing, with all that this implies for the safety of the children.

The parents called on the education ministry to respond and show support for rural pupils, arguing that in other schools with similar problems arrangements have been made.

They warned if there was no response until Monday, they will take other measures which may include indefinite abstention from classes.

Secondary school pupils also skipped classes on Friday in protest related to coronavirus issues. They refused to attend the fifth and sixth periods, saying authorities have failed to make adequate arrangements to cover the syllabus missed during the coronavirus outbreak in the previous school year.

Psem, the union which represents secondary school pupils, says letters to the education ministry have gone unanswered. Syllabus missed last year has not been covered and pupils will be obliged to resort to private lessons to cover it, they said.

They also slammed conditions at the schools saying the obligation to wear masks only compounded the problems created by the heat and lack of air conditioning in the class rooms.

Parents associations announced they respect and support the decision.



