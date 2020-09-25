September 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

The Landmark Nicosia: Another superb distinction in the tourism industry

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
Nicosia’s 5-star Hotel, The Landmark Nicosia, proudly announces another award in the tourism sector.

Nicosia’s 5-star Hotel, The Landmark Nicosia, proudly announces another award in the tourism sector.

On September 23rd, the Cyprus Tourism Awards 2020 were held in Nicosia, highlighting excellence and innovation in the tourism domain. An independent jury committee, instituted by the organisers, honoured, and awarded the best practices that stood out throughout the year.

An honorary distinction was presented to The Landmark Nicosia hotel. Specifically, under the category Strategy & Innovation, the hotel was bestowed with the Timeless Presence (Bronze) Award | A Fifty-Three Year Legacy, which signifies the continuous contribution and timeless presence of the hotel in Cyprus for the last fifty-three years.

The award was received on behalf of the hotel by Ms. Theodora Economides, Assistant Finance Manager and the Human Resources Manager Mr. Nakis Theocharides, who referred to the human resource pillar of the hotel and its contribution over the years for its establishment as Timeless Presence. He also stated that “…the Timeless Presence award in particular, fully reflects the motto of The Landmark Nicosia hotel, which could have been no other than Timeless Hospitality.”

The Managing Director of the hotel, Mr. Charis Michael, in a subsequent statement, said: “It is with great honour and pride that we receive this award. Being recognised as Timeless Presence, confirms that our contribution and presence in the Cyprus tourism industry, conference and business hotel segments for the last fifty-three years not only remains a sustainable value, but also contributes to the future development of our country.

Nicosia’s 5-star Hotel, The Landmark Nicosia, proudly announces another award in the tourism sector.



Related posts

GoGordian: 37 properties available to suit all budgets

Press Release

PwC Cyprus: Leading the way in the professional services sector

Press Release

Sunnyseeker Hotels announces management agreement

Press Release

Increased interest in the plots of Aristo Developers in Engomi

Press Release

BidX1 launches new property catalogue ahead of October sale

Press Release

Epic again at the top with second award in a row

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign