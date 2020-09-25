September 25, 2020

Urgent plea for blood donations

By Evie Andreou085
The health ministry on Friday issued an urgent plea to the public for blood donations even over the weekend if possible, citing very low reserves.

“We invite new and regular blood donors to come to our blood donation stations and our organised blood drives,” the ministry said.

It added that patients undergoing operations, injured people, people needing multiple transfusions and many others were in dire need.

According to the ministry, the blood supply reserves have been at very low levels over the past eight months due to the pandemic.

“The current period is even more difficult than that of the lockdown, since due to the implementation of the second phase of Gesy, surgeries are operating non-stop, raising the need for blood to the roof,” it said.

Blood donation stations will be open during the weekend.

It gave reassurances that all procedures used by the blood centre are strictly controlled and are complete safety for the blood donors and patients.

People who travelled anywhere outside Cyprus, who have virus symptoms or any clinically proven respiratory disease and people who came in close contact with a confirmed or suspected coronavirus case are temporarily excluded from blood donation for a period of 28 days.

The following centres will be operating during the weekend:

Nicosia: Engomi centre. Saturday between 10am & 7pm, Sunday between 10am & 4pm. Tel.:  22809098

Limassol: Blood donation centre at the church hall of Ayios Georgios Havouzas. Saturday between 10am & 7pm, Sunday between 10am & 4pm. Tel.: 96651547

Paphos: Blood donation centre at the hall of the church of Apostles Paul and Varnavas on Ellados street. Saturday between 10am & 7pm, Sunday closed Tel.: 96651549.

Famagusta: Pnevmatiko kentro Ayiou Demetriou in Paralimni. Saturday between 10am & 7pm, Sunday between 10am & 4pm Tel.: 96651537.

 



