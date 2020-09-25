September 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Football Sport

Wins for Spurs, Liverpool and City in League Cup

By Reuters News Service00
Europa League Third Qualifying Round Kf Shkendija V Tottenham Hotspur
Son Heung-min scored one and set up two as Tottenham advanced to the Europa League play-off round

Son Heung-min and Harry Kane again stepped up when needed as they got Tottenham out of trouble in a 3-1 Europa League third-round qualifying win over Shkendija.

Son and Kane starred in the 5-2 win over Southampton on Sunday, with Son bagging four and Kane notching four assists and a goal, and they both scored again in the final 20 minutes in North Macedonia as Spurs progressed to a play-off against Maccabi Haifa next week.

Elsewhere on Thursday, Liverpool teenager Curtis Jones stole the spotlight from new signing Diogo Jota’s debut with two goals and a starring role in a 7-2 Carabao Cup victory over League One Lincoln.

Jota, signed from Wolves for £41million on Saturday, was handed his first appearance with 33 second-half minutes but the 19-year-old from Toxteth had already done the damage.

Elsewhere, Liam Delap scored a debut stunner but holders Manchester City needed a late Phil Foden winner to see off Championship Bournemouth 2-1.

Delap, the 17-year-old son of former Stoke midfielder Rory, put the holders ahead in style in their third-round tie at the Etihad Stadium but they were immediately pegged back by Sam Surridge.

City brought big guns Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling off the bench in the latter stages and they eventually snatched victory on 75 minutes when Foden struck after Riyad Mahrez hit the post.

Pep Guardiola’s side, who are bidding for a record-equalling eighth League Cup win and a fourth in succession, will now travel to Burnley in the fourth round next week.



Related posts

Silva the unlikely hero as Apoel go through in penalty shoot out

Iacovos Constantinou

Spirited Anorthosis knocked out of Europa League by FC Basel

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Omonia Aradippou announce Covid-19 case among staff

Jonathan Shkurko

Hollywood superhero coming to Wrexham? Why not, say fans

Reuters News Service

Mourinho ‘convinced’ Alli will stay at Spurs

Reuters News Service

Super Cup interest will be focused away from the pitch

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign