A minute with Haris Vassiliades Psychologist-Psychotherapist

Where do you live?

I live alone in Nicosia.

What did you have for breakfast?

Eggs, avocado, tomatos, toast, fresh orange juice and Greek coffee

Describe your perfect day

Arriving in a country I have not been to, explore the city, talk to people, take photos, taste local food, attend a cultural event, experience the night life etc etc

Best book ever read?

I can live without oxygen but I cannot live without books. A difficult question to answer. I usually read psychology/psychotherapy books and literature (currently Japanese).

Best childhood memory?

Summer night, jasmine smell, playing till late with my two brothers, sister and cousins hide and seek.

What is always in your fridge?

Eggs, cheese, fruit and…Swiss or Belgian chocolates!

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

I came back to Cyprus from France last year. I am listening mostly to French music. I love also programmes on French radio (news, discussions etc).

What’s your spirit animal?

Hmm… I do not have any spirit animal but I love dogs because they are loyal and affectionate. Maybe dog is my spirit animal.

What are you most proud of?

Travelling around the world, learning about new cultures, lifestyle and meeting interesting people. This allows me also to practice the six languages I speak (I am showing off now!) I am addicted to travelling. 79 countries visited so far. I had travel plans for this year (New Zealand) but cancelled them due to the current situation.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

It was a Japanese film I saw during Berlin Festival (I cannot recall the name). A young woman learns to be a train driver. It was the moment she gets the permit. I still remember her smile. It touched me because she comes from a poor family, her husband died in an accident and left her with a child. Her dream becomes true. If you can dream it you can do it!

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Judith Beck. She is one of the Psychologists I admire. She was my trainer in Philadelphia, USA where I was trained in Cognitive Behavior therapy for mood disorders and anxiety disorders.

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

I would like to travel to Ancient Greece, 400 BC. If possible I would like to be one of Socrates’ students.

What is your greatest fear?

I am a peaceful person so my greatest fear is a war.

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

“Work hard, believe in yourself and your dreams will come true”

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone

Narcissism

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

I would like to spend time with my family, good friends and the dogs (Penny & Thunder). Somewhere near the sea.





