September 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus football Football Sport

AEK edge past AEL and climb to the top of the league

By Iacovos Constantinou00
Ivan Triscovski (R) got on the scoresheet for AEK yet again.

Joan Carillo’s first game in charge of AEK Larnaca was victorious as his team came from behind to defeat AEL by 2-1 in a very closely contested game. The win takes the Laranca team to the top, level on points with Apollon but having played one game more.

AEL took the lead in the 24th minute through Riera who had the simple task of rolling the ball into an empty net after some neat exchange of passes between Mae and Danillo with the latter cutting the ball back to Riera for one of the easiest goals he will score in his career.

Seven minutes before the break AEL’s goalkeeper Vozinha misjudged the flight of the ball following Ioannou’s cross allowing Triscovski to square the ball to Makris who levelled the score.

Triscovski hit the winner in the 68th minute after a delightful ball by Naranjo gave him the chance to beat Vozinha from close range.

AEL hit back and almost equalized right at the end of the game but twice the woodwork denied the Limassol team what would have been a deserved equalizer.

 



