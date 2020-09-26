September 26, 2020

Coronavirus: 13 new cases announced on Saturday

By Evie Andreou00

Thirteen new coronavirus cases were announced on Saturday including two more footballers and several people who arrived from abroad.

According to the health ministry the 13 new cases were among 3,220 lab tests.

Three of the new cases are from the Ethikos Achnas football club cluster. Two are players and the third is a team official. One of the players had presented headaches and the official reported he had sore throat.

Six people arrived on Friday from abroad: three from Belgium, and the rest from Egypt, Germany and Israel.

Another case works at a company where five other people tested positive on Wednesday. Saturday’s case was tested with the others last Tuesday but was found negative to the virus. This person developed symptoms and got re-tested. This cluster numbers six cases.

The other three cases got tested after presenting symptoms.

At present, 14 people are being treated at the Famagusta hospital, three of them in the high dependency unit.

The total number of cases is now at 1,684.



