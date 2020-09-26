September 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus featured

Coronavirus: Finance ministry seeking €2.69m to cover cost of tests

By Evie Andreou00
The finance ministry is seeking the release of €2.69m to pay for the thousands of coronavirus tests that have and will continue to be given as part of measures against the spread of the virus and to also cover the cost of equipment and future testing.

According to Politis, of this amount, €1.41m is to be paid to private labs and €700,000 to the institute of neurology and genetics for coronavirus tests already carried out while €454,000 concerns the operation of thermal cameras at the Larnaca and Paphos airports and other expenses concerning tracing of cases.

Among others, 3,900 tests have been given at crossings as part of random testing to people moving from north to south, to new conscripts and to students who were about to start their training in state hospitals.

Another 3,600 tests were given to migrants at Pournara reception centre while 4,000 tests were given as part of the random testing programme in crowded areas.

The government also purchased services for 10,000 lab tests within the community at €400,000.

The data also include a tender for the purchase of services for 16,050 tests in schools to the tune of €722,250.

According to the data provided the lab tests cost between €40 and €65 each.



