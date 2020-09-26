September 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Eight-day-remand for man picking up 3kg of cannabis

By Evie Andreou00
File photo

The Nicosia district court on Saturday remanded a 54-year-old man for eight days after he was caught picking up a package with cannabis weighing almost three kilos from a courier service outlet.

The cannabis, weighing 2.9kg, arrived from abroad, police said.

The drug squad had placed the parcel under surveillance following a tip-off.

The 54-year-old suspect picked up the package from the courier services company at around 3pm on Friday and was arrested on the spot.

He is being investigated for illegal import of drugs, possession and intent to supply others.



