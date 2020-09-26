September 26, 2020

Fire near Kouris dam put out

A fire that was raging for several hours near Kouris dam outside Limassol on Friday evening has been brought under control after burning around four hectares of dry vegetation and carob trees, fire services spokesman Andreas Kettis said on Saturday morning.

Firefighters will remain on site throughout the day however to prevent possible reignition.

The fire broke out at approximately 7:20pm on Friday northeast of the dam, requiring the use of several fire trucks and other auxiliary vehicles, according to Kettis.

Firefighting crews were busy throughout the night since the fire was in a ravine which was hard to reach. On the first light Saturday helicopters assisted in the effort for the final extinguishing of the blaze.

 



