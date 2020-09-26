September 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Remand for illegal money collection

By Evie Andreou
Handcuffs 02

A 24-year-old man was remanded for eight days on Saturday in Larnaca in connection with illegal money collection, pretending to be a member of a charity organisation.

The man was arrested on Friday after being reported to the police. The suspect, who in the past, had authorisation to collect money on behalf of a charity organisation, was believed to have been carrying out a fundraiser in recent days by using a copy of the initial permit he had which was expired. He was allegedly collecting money on behalf of the organisation but was keeping it for himself.

He initially denied any involvement but after the court order for his remand, he admitted to his actions.

During a search of his house police also located a number of pieces of evidence.



