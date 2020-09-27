September 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 12 new cases detected on Sunday

By Evie Andreou00
Covid 19 4922384 1280 960x720

The health ministry on Sunday announced 12 new coronavirus cases among them two more footballers and a high school pupil.

In total 3,338 lab tests were carried out.

One of the footballers, who plays for second division club Asil Lysis, was found positive after getting tested as part of the 3,000 tests given to Larnaca district residents. the second is an Omonoia player who was tested for the second time after one of his teammates was found positive earlier this week.

Another case concerns a girl who goes to a Limassol high school. She said she had had fever a week ago.

More later



Related posts

2021 bookings up but too many uncertainties

Bejay Browne

Scores booked during road safety campaign in Paphos

Evie Andreou

Christodoulides calls Armenian counterpart over Nagorno-Karabakh hostilities

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: the Cypriot behind the lab-free 90-minute test

Nick Theodoulou

Virus stymies 60th birthday bash, but does it matter? 

Evie Andreou

UNSG envoy Lute to launch contacts soon on Cyprob – reports

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign