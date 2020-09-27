September 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Fines over failure to conform to measures

By Evie Andreou00
Six businesses and 16 individuals were booked during the past 24 hours over failure to implement the measures against the spread of coronavirus, police said on Sunday.

In total 688 checks were carried out between 6am Saturday and 6am Sunday in all districts.

In Nicosia one business and six individuals were booked and in Limassol five people were booked.

Two businesses and two individuals were fined in Larnaca as well as three businesses in Paphos and one person.

One individual was fined in the Famagusta district and another in the Morphou area.



