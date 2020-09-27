September 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Football match rescheduled after Covid case found in team member

By Evie Andreou00

A second division match was rescheduled on Sunday after one coronavirus case was detected in one of the football clubs.

The Cyprus Football Association postponed the match between Asil Lysis and Omonia Aradippou after one coronavirus case was detected among the Asil players and staff.

The match has been rescheduled for Monday afternoon but only if all footballers and coaching teams of the two clubs submit negative coronavirus tests.



Related posts

EU Health Commissioner in self-isolation

Evie Andreou

Trapped over Belarus

Elias Hazou

Tourism was hit the hardest by the pandemic, Cyprus Hotel Association head says

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Hermes airports celebrate World Tourism Day (with video)

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: Fines over failure to conform to measures

Evie Andreou

Public opinion: Cyprus turns 60 (video)

Theo Panayides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign