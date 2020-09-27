September 27, 2020

EU Health Commissioner in self-isolation

By Evie Andreou00
Eu Commissioner Kyriakides Holds News Conference In Brussels
Stella Kyriakides

EU Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, Strella Kyriakides, said on Sunday she was self-isolating after a close contact of hers tested positive to coronavirus.

The commissioner made the announcement on social media.

“Yesterday I was informed that a close contact has tested positive for #COVID19. In line with public health protocols I am self-isolating and working from home pending tests,” Kyriakides tweeted.

She said she has no symptoms and she feel well. “Stay safe and have a good Sunday!” she said.



