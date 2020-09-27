Hermes airports celebrate World Tourism Day (with video)

Hermes airports launched a video on the meaning of happiness with all that Cyprus has to offer to mark this year’s World Tourism Day celebrated on September 27.
According to the company that runs the island’s two international airports in Larnaca and Paphos, as everyone count their losses due to the pandemic and its consequences, this year’s World Tourism Day “is an opportunity to send a message of hope and optimism reminding everyone that tourism and travelling create moments of happiness and authentic experiences.”
“Let’s view this crisis as an opportunity to redefine our priorities and goals, taking into consideration the institutional changes as well as the opportunities that arise from the pandemic.”
The momentum is right, the company said, to invest in attracting travelers from new markets and in new tourist segments.
The company said that more than ever before, it was time to promote Cyprus by highlighting its competitive advantages, while adapting in a timely manner to the new situation and gradually return to the record levels of 2019.
On the occasion of World Tourism Day themed “Tourism and Rural Development”, Hermes created a video aiming to remind everyone about the diversity that can be found in Cyprus. “From Pegeia to the mountains of Pedoulas and from Akamas to Troodos, we recall what it feels like to travel and discover a destination,” it said. “Because happiness is packing your luggage for a holiday. It is the moment you dive into infinite blue waters. It is all about the excitement of driving towards an authentic experience. Happiness is the beginning of a new adventure. It is all about the discovery of a whole new world with infinite possibilities. The best memories are those yet to come.”
Hermes Airports said they continue with the same determination, as they have already done for the past 14 years, to work on strengthening the air connectivity of Cyprus. “Concurrently, we are focused on creating a friendly, smooth, and modern experience for all passengers, whilst looking ahead and making every effort to ensure that 2021 will be a better year than 2020.”