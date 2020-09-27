September 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
World

Nagorno-Karabakh announces martial law and total mobilisation

By Reuters News Service00
File photo of Nagorno Karabakh's main city of Stepanakert

Nagorno-Karabakh has introduced martial law and total mobilisation of its male population after a flare-up in the Azeri-Armenian conflict, the region’s president Arayik Harutyunyan said in a statement on Sunday.

Tensions have increased between Armenia and Azerbaijan over clashes in which Yerevan said Azeri forces shelled the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh and Baku accused Armenian forces of shelling Azeri military and civilian positions.

Casualties were unclear but Armenia’s defence ministry said an unspecified number of civilians had been killed by Azerbaijan’s forces.

The two countries have long been at odds over Azerbaijan’s breakaway, mainly ethnic Armenian region of Nagorno-Karabakh which declared independence during a conflict that broke out as the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991.

Though a ceasefire was agreed in 1994, Azerbaijan and Armenia frequently accuse each other of attacks around Nagorno-Karabakh and along the separate Azeri-Armenian frontier.

Armenia’s defence ministry said its troops had destroyed three tanks and shot down two helicopters and three unmanned aerial vehicles in response to an attack on civilian targets including the regional capital of Stepanakert.

“Our response will be proportionate, and the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan bears full responsibility for the situation,” the ministry said in a statement.

The Armenian foreign ministry also said there would be an “appropriate military and political response”.

“We stay strong next to our army to protect our motherland from Azeri invasion,” Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wrote on Twitter.

Azerbaijan denied the Armenian defence ministry statement, saying it had “complete advantage over the enemy on the front.” Hikmet Hajiyev, senior adviser to Azerbaijan’s president, Ilham Aliyev, accused Armenian forces of launching “deliberate and targeted” attacks along the front line.

Azerbaijan’s defence ministry said Armenia had attacked civilian settlements and military positions along the “contact line,” a heavily-mined no-man’s-land that separates the Armenian-backed forces from Azeri troops in the region.

It said some civilians had been killed “as a result of the intensive shelling” by Armenia, and that Azerbaijan had taken retaliatory measures.

It said Azerbaijan’s army launched a “counter-offensive operation along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the armed forces of Armenia and ensure the safety of the civilian population.”



Related posts

South African defence minister’s pay docked over use of military plane

Reuters News Service

UK may be moving too slowly to tackle outbreak – govt adviser

Reuters News Service

Lebanon’s prime minister-designate steps down in blow to French initiative

Reuters News Service

Less razzmatazz, but Nobel Prizes go ahead amid pandemic

Reuters News Service

Palestinian leader calls for U.N.-led peace conference early next year

Reuters News Service

White House slams FBI chief Wray over voter fraud testimony

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign