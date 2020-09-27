September 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
CM Videos

Public opinion: Cyprus turns 60 (video)

By Theo Panayides00

A few days before the Republic of Cyprus marked 60 years as an independent state (having gained its independence from Britain on October 1st, 1960), we solicited reactions from a selection of people on the streets of Nicosia – many of whom were surprisingly negative.



