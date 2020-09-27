September 27, 2020

Scores booked during road safety campaign in Paphos

Police on Sunday said they filed 59 reports for various traffic violations in the Paphos district during a campaign on road safety.

In total 180 vehicles were stopped between 7pm Saturday and 7am Sunday in Polis Chrysochous, Tsada, Stroumbi, Kathikas, Peyia and the town of Paphos resulting in 59 reports for various violations.

Among these cases, 27 concerned driving under the influence of alcohol while others concern driving without an MOT, without renewed road tax, traffic light violations, and no insurance.

 



