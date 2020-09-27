September 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Tourism

Tourism was hit the hardest by the pandemic, Cyprus Hotel Association head says

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
Photo CNA

Tourism has been hit the hardest by the pandemic, with developments unravelling in line with the worst-case scenario, President of the Cyprus Hotel Association (Pasyxe) Harris Loizides said in a statement on the occasion of World Tourism Day, marked on September 27.

“Under these circumstances, state support for employees of the tourism industry was of vital importance and a step in the right direction. On our part, as Pasyxe, we will continue to support the state’s efforts to address the effects of the pandemic and the economic recovery. At the same time, as far as this is possible, we will intensify the effort, in cooperation with the state and other stakeholders, so that this year is not completely lost and we can return to a satisfactory rate as of 2021,” he pointed out.

Loizides added that despite the serious problems facing the tourism industry as a result of the pandemic, Cyprus must stay focused on the goals it has set to invest in the quality and upgrade of the tourism product it offers, and to promote itself as a year-round tourist destination.

“Undoubtedly, behind every crisis there are also opportunities. The message of the World Tourism Organisation is that the crisis triggered by the coronavirus serves as an opportunity to re-evaluate the contribution of tourism and to build a more sustainable and inclusive, resilient tourism,” he said.

The objective of the organisation, he added, is to raise awareness of the value of tourism at the societal, cultural, political and economic levels, and the ways in which it can contribute to achieving sustainable development goals. In rural areas, tourism can create significant opportunities for recovery, especially at this point in time, when local communities are called upon to deal with the economic and social impact of the pandemic.

“It is worth noting that, the new national strategy for tourism, is moving along the same lines, especially on the development of other regions beyond the traditional tourist areas, and specifically the countryside and rural districts,” Loizides added.



The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related posts

Hermes airports celebrate World Tourism Day (with video)

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: Fines over failure to conform to measures

Evie Andreou

Excess operations putting a strain on Gesy

Kyriacos Iacovides

Coronavirus: 13 new cases announced on Saturday

Evie Andreou

Legal service instructs police to launch probe into seven passports

Evie Andreou

Remand for illegal money collection

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign