September 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

150 booked in four-hour Limassol road safety campaign

By Jonathan Shkurko01

A total of 150 traffic violations were reported in Limassol in just four hours during a targeted road safety campaign overnight. Officers also seized 14 cars and motorcycles that were found to have been illegally modified.

Police said the results of the operation in the town and district of Limassol between 10pm on Sunday and 2am on Monday were ‘particularly concerning’. The campaign aimed at averting road accidents and combating noise pollution from cars and motorbikes.

Of the 150 traffic violations, 84 violations involved speeding, two of which were particularly serious.

The first one saw a motorist driving at 126 kilometres per hour on the Omonia overpass in Limassol, where the speed limit is 65 kilometres. The second driver was stopped driving at 93 kilometres per hour in a residential area of the city, where the limit is 50 kilometres.

Both drivers were charged and will have to appear in court.

A total of 14 vehicles were confiscated – seven cars, one motorbike and six mopeds.

Police said road safety campaigns continue.



Related posts

Limassol offers 3D cultural attractions

Staff Reporter

Teen caught driving without licence, initial drug test positive

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: Six premises, 14 individuals charged

Annette Chrysostomou

Scorching weather expected for Monday and Tuesday

Annette Chrysostomou

Couple badly injured after fall from cliff

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: 12 new cases detected on Sunday (Update)

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign