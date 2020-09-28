September 28, 2020

76 year old dies in sea off Protaras

By Nick Theodoulou01

A 76-year-old man from Paralimni has been pronounced dead after he was found floating unconscious in the sea in Protaras just after seven o’clock in the morning.

Police are investigating the incident, with other swimmers saying that they lifted the man out of the sea and provided him with initial help until an ambulance arrived.

He was taken to Famagusta general hospital where doctors confirmed his death. The cause of death will be determined by an official autopsy.



