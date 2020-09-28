Air France cuts 50% of flights in November, December

Air France is cutting the number of its flights by half in November and December, the airline announced in a press release on Friday.
“Air France is continuing to adapt its flight program for the period running until January 3, 2021. Under the travel restrictions currently in force, Air France will provide 50 per cent of its program initially planned for November and December 2020,” the release stated.
By the end of the year, Air France will serve 170 destinations, down from about 300 previously. The French carrier claims that “almost all of its usual network in winter with frequencies adapted to the level of demand.”
On the domestic network, 43 connections will be offered, in particular from Paris – Charles de Gaulle, Paris – Orly and Lyon – Saint-Exupéry, with most of the possibility of making round trips during the day.
In Europe, Air France will serve 67 destinations, ie its entire usual network at this time of the year.
While the number of actual long-haul flights will be reduced, Air France points out that the capacities deployed on the long-haul network – mainly intended for essential travel and freight transport – will continue to increase, in particular to Caribbean – Indian Ocean destinations with additional frequencies from Paris – Charles de Gaulle to Fort-de-France and Pointe-à-Pitre and from Paris – Orly to Saint-Denis de La Réunion.
The flight schedule and operating days can be viewed by clicking here.
Across the world, the process of opening borders remains very gradual and in evolution, the release states. Clearly current conditions, with more lockdowns looming in many major markets, have affected planning for Air France.
“This flight program is subject to review and remains subject to obtaining the required government authorisations,” the release concludes.
The French and Dutch governments have together placed a total of over €10 billion in loans to assure the survival of Air France-KLM through the pandemic crisis. Nonetheless, Dutch Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra in a recent interview with Netherlands television, warned that this survival “was not assured.”