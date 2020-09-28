September 28, 2020

Animal NGO protests cat poisonings at Nicosia school

By Nick Theodoulou01
The Pancyprian Gymnasium

An open letter has been sent to the education minister, among others, decrying a recent spate of cats being poisoned at Nicosia’s Pancyprian secondary school.

The issue was raised by Dinos Ayiomamitis of the Cat Protection and Welfare Society (Cat Paws), who said that last Wednesday two more cats were found dead from poisoning.

“Two more cats… some of the most well-known ones, Telia and Parenthesis, were poisoned as well as a dog that managed to pull through after vomiting,” he said.

He said it is the third such incident this year, with about five cats in total having been poisoned.

“To give you an idea, one of the cats that died was there for a long time and the previous headmistress would even feed it herself,” he told the Cyprus Mail on Monday.

According to Ayiomamitis, the poison was placed where the cats are fed, both within and outside the school grounds, and exactly where the association had asked the mayor to place a cat feeder.

“The open letter is… the first public statement we’re making on this specific issue, we have made other requests previously, but nothing happened,” Ayiomamitis told the Cyprus Mail.

Animal welfare has been a hot-button issue, particularly since the now infamous incident at the Paralimni lyceum in mid-September when a number of rabbits, chickens and pigeons were thrown from the balcony by students on the first day of the school year. A number of animals were injured or killed and the issue has been referred to the police.



