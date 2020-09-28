September 28, 2020

Children have 44% lower odds of catching Covid-19 than adults, UK analysis

By Reuters News Service
Children have 44% lower odds of catching COVID-19 than adults, according to an analysis led by the president of Britain’s Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health.

“In this systematic review and meta-analysis including 32 studies, children and adolescents younger than 20 years had 44%lower odds of secondary infection with SARS-CoV-2 compared with adults 20 years and older,” the analysis said.

“There is preliminary evidence that those younger than 10 to 14 years have lower susceptibility to SARS-CoV-2 infection than adults, with adolescents appearing to have similar susceptibility to adults.”

The analysis was led by Russell Viner, president of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health.



