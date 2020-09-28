September 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Health

Coronary deaths in Cyprus below EU average

By Staff Reporter00
Deaths Due To Coronary Diseases Map

The number of deaths from coronary disease per one million inhabitants in Cyprus in 2016 stood at 1,007 which is below the EU 27 average of 1,194, according to figures released by Eurostat on Monday. It was 1,073.7 in 2017.

With 5,362 deaths from heart attacks per million inhabitants, Lithuania registered the highest rate among the EU Member States in 2017. There were high rates also in Hungary (3,812) and Slovakia (3,753).

At the opposite end of the scale, the lowest rates were recorded in France (466 per million inhabitants; 2016 data), the Netherlands (550) and Spain (637).

Published a day before Tuesday’s World Heart Day, Eurostat’s figures show among the 4,527,500 deaths reported in the Ein 2016, 542,700 were due to coronary diseases, including heart attacks.

Nearly 90 per cent of these deaths affected people aged over 65 (475,600 deaths, 88 per cent of the EU total).

Cyprus recorded a total of 6,050 deaths of which 647 were due to coronary disease.

In order to compare between countries, the absolute numbers of deaths across member states need to be adjusted to the size and structure of the population.

At EU level, the standardised rate of deaths from coronary heart diseases stood at 1194 deaths per million inhabitants in 2016. This was a decrease of 17 per cent from 1,445 deaths per million inhabitants in 2011. Men died from coronary heart diseases more frequently than women, with 1,625 deaths per million men compared to 881 deaths per million women.

In every EU Member State, the standardised rate of deaths caused by coronary heart diseases was higher for men than for women. Among the EU Member States, Latvia recorded the highest gender gap, with 2,626 more male than female deaths per million inhabitants from heart attacks. Latvia was followed by Lithuania (gap of 2,573 deaths per million 



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Coronavirus: health ministry keeping a close eye on testing protocols

Staff Reporter

76 year old dies in sea off Protaras

Nick Theodoulou

Animal NGO protests cat poisonings at Nicosia school

Nick Theodoulou

Covid-19 worries nag at Omonia ahead of big game

Jonathan Shkurko

Cyprus can emerge as winter tourism destination, Perdios says

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Iranian dissident caught in Cyprus limbo

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign