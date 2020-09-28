September 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus featured

Coronavirus: 17 new cases announced on Monday

By Staff Reporter00
The health ministry announced 17 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday detected from 2,465 tests.

Four cases were identified through airport testing.

The total cases now stand at 1,713.



