Coronavirus: Six premises, 14 individuals charged

Police carried out 546 inspections to contain the spread of Covid-19 nationwide from Sunday morning until Monday morning and also checked 60 individuals at the ports.

No violations were reported at the ports, while six premises and 14 individuals were booked elsewhere.

Four people were charged in Nicosia, another four in Limassol, one in Famagusta, four in Larnaca and one in the Morphou region.

Owners of premises in Nicosia, Limassol and Larnaca were fined.

No violations were detected at Larnaca and Paphos airports.



