September 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Covid-19 tests for Larnaca, Achna residents

By Annette Chrysostomou01
Testing of 3,000 people for the coronavirus in the Larnaca and Famagusta district continues on Monday after five clusters of people transmitting the virus were found in Larnaca last week.

Sampling is free and will take place from 8am until 5pm. The public is obliged to use a face mask and keep a distance of two metres from the nearest person.

By Monday morning, 1,855 people were tested in Larnaca as part of the campaign, 600 on Friday, 755 on Saturday and 500 on Sunday.

Testing will also take place in Achna on Monday and Tuesday in an effort to contain the spread of the virus after 27 confirmed cases were linked to Ethnikos Achnas football club.

In a written announcement, the community council said that in cooperation with the health ministry, free random tests for coronavirus will be carried out by NIPD Genetics. The tests will be carried out at the community square on from 8 am to 5 pm on both days.

The council appealed to residents to be tested and said all should wear a mask and maintain a distance on site.

In addition, all coaches and players of Asil Lysis football club gave samples after one of the players was found to be infected and a match between the club and Omonia Aradippou was cancelled on Sunday.

A total of 35 people are expecting the results of the tests which will be announced on Tuesday.

The Larnaca municipality is also proceeding with disinfections in public buildings and in public places including car parks, sanitary facilities and playgrounds.

Achna community leader Nicos Vasilas said that 100 samples had been taken by 9 am on Monday.

“From the information we have the confirmed Covid-19 cases at Ethnikos Achnas has risen to 27. Residents are very concerned by the quick spread of the coronavirus,” he told the Cyprus News Agency.  This concern was demonstrated by the turnout among residents wishing to be tested.



