September 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus can emerge as winter tourism destination, Perdios says

By Source: Cyprus News Agency01

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Cyprus has the potential to emerge as a first-class winter tourist destination due to its very good epidemiological picture compared to other destinations, deputy minister of tourism Savvas Perdios has said, noting that this would however depend on the stability in the categorisation of countries based on their epidemiological situation.

In statements to CNA, Perdios said that there are tourists willing to travel, despite the pandemic, which became evident through arrivals from Britain in August, although they were requested to present a negative coronavirus test.

Perdios noted that for October there is an interest from Britain and Sweden, and that there was also an interest in Cyprus for the winter months. He pointed out that the deputy ministry did not wish to miss this opportunity.

Referring to World Tourism Day – which was marked on Saturday — Perdios said that under different circumstances this day would be dedicated to presenting achievements. However, due to the pandemic, it is dedicated to examining actions to be taken in order to restore worldwide tourism to the 2019 levels.

Cyprus, he said, is at a crossroads regarding tourism, and new forms of tourism must be examined, to include the countryside and mountainous areas, as well as all-season tourism.

Perdios said the deputy ministry of tourism would be expediting actions included in the National Tourism Strategy to this end.

 



The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related posts

Iranian dissident caught in Cyprus limbo

Reuters News Service

Man in custody for stealing from ICU patient

Nick Theodoulou

Economic sentiment edges down in September

Staff Reporter

Cyprus role in 21 country operation targeting counterfeits

Jonathan Shkurko

Covid-19 tests for Larnaca, Achna residents

Annette Chrysostomou

150 booked in four-hour Limassol road safety campaign

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign