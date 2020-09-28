September 28, 2020

Cyprus honours Gandhi on 150th anniversary of his birth

Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides on Monday, accompanied by India’s High Commissioner to Cyprus, Madhumita Hazarika Bhagat, opened a photo exhibition on the life of Mahatma Gandhi as part of events organised to mark 150 years since his birth.

The exhibition, hosted at the foreign ministry, consists of around 100 photos depicting Gandhi’s life and works.

Later in the day, Bhagat, attended a tree planting event in Gandhi’s memory at the Eleftheria Monument in Nicosia.

Gandhi’s birthday, October 2, is a national holiday in India.

India’s High Commission has also launched an online week-long ‘Gandhi film festival’ with a documentary, animation and children’s films running until October 2.

The material may be found at: https://youtube.com/user/FilmsDivision



