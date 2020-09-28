September 28, 2020

Economic sentiment edges down in September

By Staff Reporter01

Economic sentiment in Cyprus deteriorated slightly in September over the previous month, driven by weaker business confidence in services, construction and services, the Economic Research Centre of the University of Cyprus said on Monday.

The centre’s Economic Sentiment Indicator (ESI-CypERC) decreased by 1.0 point compared with August 2020.

  • The marginal decrease in the Services Confidence Indicator resulted from downward revisions in demand expectations, despite improvements in firms’ assessments of the past performance.
  • The Retail Trade Confidence Indicator remained unchanged compared to August; firms’ assessments of past sales and current stock levels as well as sales expectations stayed broadly stable.
  • The decline in the Construction Confidence Indicator was driven by a deterioration in firms’ assessments of the levels of order books and downward revisions in employment expectations.
  • The Industry Confidence Indicator decreased due downward revisions in production expectations.
  • The Consumer Confidence Indicator improved slightly. In September, consumers assessed their recent financial conditions less adversely and revised their expectations about their future financial conditions and the future economic conditions in Cyprus upwards. Nevertheless, consumers’ expectations about the future economic conditions in the country remain particularly pessimistic.


Staff Reporter

