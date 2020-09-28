September 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Lidl Wellness Camp: A three-day event coming in October

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
Lidl Wellness Camp 2020 Event 880x660

Lidl Cyprus celebrates World Food Day by organising its first Lidl Wellness Camp from the 16-18 October in Agros.

With respect towards its consumers, its partners and the environment, Lidl Cyprus, in the framework of its corporate responsibility, presents its first Lidl Wellness Camp this fall, a special three-day event dedicated to good health and balanced nutrition.

The Lidl Wellness Camp will take place from the 16th to the 18th October 2020, in the village of Agros in the province of Limassol, and will offer a unique experience in nature, and will share valuable knowledge about nutrition, exercise and psychology through experiential workshops and seminars.

The public will have the opportunity to experience the first Lidl Wellness Camp and will enjoy, among other things, exercise in the garden, interactive talks, a cooking workshop, cooking lessons, a nature tour, creative activities for children and much more. The aim of the event is to highlight the value of a balanced lifestyle and providing motivation for self-improvement and development.

The Lidl Wellness Camp is also a culinary journey, from nature to our plate, an acquaintance with Lidl’s sustainable products, products that contribute to the protection of the environment, human rights and the preservation of biodiversity which support the model of the circular economy.

If you also want to share the experience of the Lidl Wellness Camp with your loved ones, you can register on the Lidl Food Academy website www.lidlfoodacademy.com.cy and enter the draw to win free accommodation and food for up to 4 people, as well as participation in all the activities organised in the framework of the event.

The event is held under the auspices of the Association of Dietitians and Nutritionists of Cyprus.

Find more about Lidl Cyprus:

https://corporate.lidl.com.cy
www.lidl.com.cy
www.facebook.com/lidlcy
www.instagram.com/lidl_cyprus
www.twitter.com/Lidl_Cyprus_
www.linkedin.com/company/lidl-cyprus



