September 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Tech & Science

Limassol offers 3D cultural attractions

By Staff Reporter00
Limweb

Six Limassol cultural attractions are accessible for 3D virtual tours as part of the municipality’s drive to capitalise on modern technology to offer residents and visitors a better service.

The service is available for the Pattichion Historical Archives and Studies Centre, the Pattichion Municipal Theatre, the Municipal University Library, the Panos Solomonides Municipal Cultural Centre and Theatrical Museum, the Folk Art Museum and the Limassol Municipal Arts Centre – Papadakis Warehouses.

It was presented on Monday by deputy minister for research, innovation and digital policy Kyriakos Kokkinos who announced a cooperation agreement between the deputy ministry and the municipality to speed up implementation of initiatives to offer better service through the use of technology. These initiatives are to be financed with EU and national funds.

Limassol mayor Nicos Nicolaides said that harnessing the latest technology was a top priority for the municipality which has already made significant investments including a new webpage, a call centre, online payments, a new app, ‘smart’ bus stops, a car parking management system, LED lighting and the 3D virtual tours of the six cultural centres.

Future plans include an innovation centre to operate with the Cyprus University of Technology (Tepak).

The 3D virtual tours are available on smart phones, tablet and computers and can be accessed from the website of the municipality www.limassolmunicipal.com.cy and at the actual attractions.



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Teen caught driving without licence, initial drug test positive

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: Six premises, 14 individuals charged

Annette Chrysostomou

Scorching weather expected for Monday and Tuesday

Annette Chrysostomou

Couple badly injured after fall from cliff

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: 12 new cases detected on Sunday (Update)

Evie Andreou

2021 bookings up but too many uncertainties

Bejay Browne
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign