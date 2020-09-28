September 28, 2020

Man in custody from stealing from ICU patient

By Nick Theodoulou01
Limassol hospital

A 35-year-old man working at Limassol general hospital has been remanded in custody for seven days on suspicion of stealing 4,000 from a 77-year old ICU patient who later died.

The Cyprus News Agency said the 35-year-old suspect worked at the hospital, which gave him access to the patient.

The complaint was filed by the relatives of the deceased who noticed after his death that €1500 in cash was missing. Also missing was a credit card which had been used for online purchases of €2500.

The suspect was arrested on Sunday and taken to court on Monday.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place between August 5 and September 23.

 

 



