September 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus featured

‘Private hospital cut short man’s surgery, sent him packing because they needed the room’

By Evie Andreou00
File photo

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou on Monday called on the Cyprus Medical Association to investigate a complaint that a private hospital interrupted surgery on a Gesy beneficiary on the operating table because they needed the room.

The hospital then allegedly dressed the patient and sent him home, asking him to return another day for the second part of the procedure.

The complaint was made by MP Zacharias Koulias. He told Omega TV on Monday that a Gesy beneficiary who was scheduled to undergo two surgeries at a private hospital and who was told the whole procedure would take two hours and 40 minutes, was taken out of the operating room after two hours, because they needed the room.

The MP said they asked him to go home right after surgery “without offering him not even a chair to sit on so that he could recover from the operation”. Koulias said the hospital asked the man to go back another day for the second part of the surgery.

“White as a sheet, he was bumping on the walls and asked help from other patients to find the exit,” Koulias said.

Since no escort was allowed in, due to the coronavirus restriction, the man went to a café across the street where he got some water and waited for someone to take him home, the MP said.

Koulias said the hospital was clearly looking to get paid from Gesy also for the second surgery.  “This alone, proves the wretchedness of the healthcare system,” Koulias said.

Ioannou said later in the day the claims against the doctors were serious.

“I expect the ethics committee of the medical association to investigate these claims and give a report about the findings,” Ioannou said in a social media post.



