September 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Syllouris expresses solidarity with Armenia

By Jonathan Shkurko00
House President Demetris Syllouris

House President Demetris Syllouris said on Monday he would speak on the phone on Tuesday with the President of the National Assembly of Armenia – the Armenian parliament – Ararat Mirzoyan over the escalation of tensions in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

In an official statement Monday, Syllouris expressed his solidarity with the Armenian people and condemned the violation of the ceasefire by Azerbaijan “backed by Turkey.”

“We support every action that will contribute to the de-escalation of the conflict and that will help the peace process in the region,” the statement said.

“The intervention of third parties does not help the situation. On the contrary, it further increases the tension and undermines the stability and security of the region.

“Therefore, we call for an immediate resumption of the peace talks through the negotiation process within the Minsk Group,” the statement concluded.

Diko party leader Nicholas Papadopoulos also made statements supporting Armenia.

Following a meeting with representatives of trade union Sek, Papadopoulos slammed Turkey “for its involvement in the conflict.”

“Armenia, like Cyprus, is fighting a battle against a country that does not respect the rules and violates every principle of international laws,” he said.

“We must not allow for Turkey’s plans regarding the Nagorno-Karabakh region to succeed. Europe must impose sanctions on Turkey for what they are doing to Armenia, as well as for their continuous violation of sovereign right’s in Cyprus Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).”

On Sunday, Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides also condemned the violation of the ceasefire that led to casualties also among civilians.

“We call on all sides to show restraint and end hostilities so that tensions deescalate as soon as possible,” Christodoulides said, after an earlier telephone conversation with his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan. The Armenian minister briefed Christodoulides on the latest developments.



Related posts

Young vulture found ‘exhausted and underfed’

Staff Reporter

Cyprus tourism 95 per cent dependent on foreign visitors

Staff Reporter

Yellow weather warning for Tuesday (Updated)

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronary deaths in Cyprus below EU average

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: health ministry keeping a close eye on testing protocols

Staff Reporter

76 year old dies in sea off Protaras

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign