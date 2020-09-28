September 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Teen caught driving without licence, initial drug test positive

By Staff Reporter01
Police Car 08 1

Police who stopped a car on a rural road in Larnaca yesterday found a 16-year old behind the wheel who not only did not have a licence but tested positive in an initial drug test.

There were another two 16-year old boys in the car. One of them was also found to have driven the vehicle without a licence or insurance while a small amount of cannabis was found in the possession of the third teen.

Officers spotted the car being driven recklessly a little after 5.30 pm on Sunday afternoon and stopped it for checks. It was being driven by a 16-year old who did not have a driving licence or insurance. An initial narco-test came back positive.

Police said that a second teen who was in the car had also driven the car which belonged to a family member. Both had driven the car without the permission of the owner.

Police are investigating.



Staff Reporter

