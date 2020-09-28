September 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Couple badly injured after fall from cliff

By Annette Chrysostomou0259
A couple was badly injured after the quad bike they were riding tumbled down a 40-metre cliff in the Akamas area on Sunday.

The accident happened shortly after 6.30pm on the road from Fontana Amorosa to the Baths of Aphrodite.

The 27-year-old man lost control of the bike and he and his 22-year-old passenger fell down the steep coastal cliff.

The fire service, police and maritime police all assisted in their rescue.

They were taken by boat to Latsi port and from there to Paphos general hospital by ambulance.

The 22-year-old women was diagnosed with various fractures, including a fractured pelvis, kidney and spleen, while the man sustained bruises to the head and chest injuries.

According to doctors at the hospital the young woman is in critical condition while the man is considered seriously injured.

At the same spot, a Russian couple was killed in an accident last year.



