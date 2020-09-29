September 29, 2020

Armenia’s defence ministry says warplane shot down by Turkish F-16 fighter jet

By Reuters News Service00
Demonstrators With Azeri Flags On Their Shoulders Take Part In A Protest Against Armenia Outside The Azerbaijan's Consuate In Istanbul
Demonstrators with Azeri flags on their shoulders take part in a protest against Armenia outside the Azerbaijan's Consuate in Istanbul, Turkey September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A Turkish F-16 fighter jet shot down an Armenian SU-25 warplane over Armenian territory on Tuesday, killing the pilot, an Armenian defence ministry spokeswoman said.

Shushan Stepanyan, an Armenian defence ministry spokeswoman, wrote on her Facebook page that the plane had been on a military assignment when it was shot down.

